KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County drivers will be able to take the new entrance ramp from Broadway to I-640 starting March 1.

According to TDOT, this traffic switch will open the widened section of southbound Broadway that adds a new designated ramp lane to I-640 West.

The added lane was created to separate the I-640 Westbound movement from southbound Broadway through movement by a barrier wall.

The new entrance ramp from northbound Broadway to I-640 West will be opened the next day, on Saturday, March 2. The new loop entrance provides northbound Broadway access to I-640 West.

RELATED: Traffic change coming for I-640 west in Knox County

It eliminates the existing left turn movement.

Those traveling north on Broadway should use the newly opened right lane to access the loop ramp to I-640 West.

TDOT said the schedule is subject to change based on the weather. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.