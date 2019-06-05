BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new concert venue designed to bring top music artists to the Tri-Cities is coming to Bristol Dragway, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.

The track made the announcement Monday. The venue is called Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health.

“Legendary Bristol Dragway has long been known for hosting a wide array of events that each bring their own unique audience and flair to the facility,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway. “The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health allows us to create a new and one-of-a-kind experience for both guests and artists alike with one of the most beautiful and unique settings in the country. We’re looking forward to welcoming some great performers to the region and showing them true Tri-Cities hospitality.”

“Ballad Health is honored to have this opportunity to partner with Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway to bring this exciting new venue to our region,” said Alan Levine, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health. “There are very few things more famous and more closely identified with this region than Bristol Motor Speedway, and Ballad Health is proud to serve the speedway and dragway, its fans and the thousands of people who visit and experience Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia because of it. We’re a growing area, and we have a great future ahead of us – one Ballad Health is proud to support alongside the speedway and dragway.”

The first show will be on Saturday, July 27. The headliner and supporting act for the show will be announced later Monday at a 3 p.m. news conference at Bristol Dragway.