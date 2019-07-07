KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Just a street over from Melton Hill Park sits a car track, a runway and a drone racing course.

Racer Kevin Turner said it's pretty special to people in East Tennessee.

"This is one of the first clubs in the nation that's tried to diversify," he said.

It is all a part of Knox County Radio Control, which is an Academy of Model Aeronautics chartered club.

"It's a place where people can come and enjoy a lot of different facets of the hobby," he said.

But the drone track is pretty new, and it brings out some really dedicated racers like Turner's son Evan.

He started racing three years ago. Those who know him say he's really, really good.

"This past year he made it to nationals again and got first so he's first in the nation this year," he said. "It's so fun to do if you have a bug for this."

But Evan's story isn't confined to the United States, he's raced against kids from all over the world.

"Just proud. I think we knew, all of us knew he could do that," he said.

Once Evan learned how to do it, so did his dad.

"Now when we go to a race, I can race against him," he said.

It's the kind of hobby that brings the two together and in every race there is a lesson.

"I think it's a great way to learn without realizing you're learning," Turner said.

Turner said it makes the whole experience worth it, the people, the passion and the racing.

"Any hobby that has kids that are eight years old competing against men that are 60 years old all together on an equal playing field is a lot of fun," he said.













