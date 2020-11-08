New FedEx distribution center coming to Sevier County

The Kodak facility is expected to employ more than 170 team members and contract with a dozen local service provider businesses.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — FedEx Ground is building a 260,000 square foot distribution facility in the new Interstate 40 Industrial Park in Sevier County, mayor Larry Water announced on Tuesday.

The Interstate 40 Industrial Park is located one-half mile north of I-40 at exit 407 in the Kodak community of Sevierville.

FedEx Ground joins OTICS, USA, a Toyota parts manufacturer, as two outstanding companies who have located in the new park.

The new facility is part of FedEx Ground’s nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the company’s network.

“This is great news for the citizens of Sevier County and the East Tennessee Region,” stated Mayor Waters. “FedEx Ground will be a great addition to our manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution companies in Sevier County."

The Kodak facility is expected to employ more than 170 team members and contract with a dozen local service provider businesses that will separately employ drivers and other staff.