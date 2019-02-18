PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — You'll be able to go on a "breathtaking aerial adventure across the United States" without ever leaving Pigeon Forge by early 2020.

The Island in Pigeon Forge plans to soar to new heights with the addition of a world-class flying theater experience.

According to a release, the $20 million investment will combine a state-of-the-art ride system and a custom film featuring some of the nation’s most beautiful natural wonders and iconic landmarks.

It will be similar to something you'd find at Disney or Universal Studios.

Riders will get to experience the movements, sounds, scents, and mists of an adventure across the nation.

"The Island selected the flying theater from industry-leader Dynamic Attractions, who has built some of the most popular rides in the world for theme park leaders including Disney and Universal Studios," the release said.

The new flying theater will be located adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, a 200-foot observation wheel, and The Island’s multi-million dollar show fountain.

“This flying theater will truly be a one-of-a-kind, immersive entertainment experience. From The Island, guests will be transported to places that they otherwise may never have the opportunity to see, and experience the beauty of America in a unique and unforgettable way," said President Bob McManus.

The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge is a 23-acre eat, shop, play, and stay entertainment destination offering affordable fun for families, night and day, with free parking and free admission. The Island is located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which draws over 11 million annual visitors. It was also recently named the country’s sixth-best amusement park by TripAdvisor.

The Island also has 250,000 square feet of retail space, unique dining experiences including Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, and on-site lodging at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Island Hotel and Margaritaville Island Inn.

