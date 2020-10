From the name to ingredients, Girls Gotta Eat Good makes treats with ingredients and recipes from a Filipino heritage.

A new business wants its originality to be what sets it apart from other local stores.

Owner Jessica Car said opening a new business during a pandemic isn't ideal. However, she didn't want that to deter her from bringing a new diverse business to town.