At just four years old Amanda Spangler said gardening stole her heart.

"I used to garden with my grandmother and deadhead her flowers and that was really special," she said.

Decades later she's still in the garden, still passionate and still making old pieces of land new again.

"I'm really lucky to be paid to garden," Spangler said.

She works at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum and - along with a few other key partners - is on the brink of creating something green.

"The green drinks garden is a place where we hope to educate visitors on the agriculture and the history of alcohol," she said.

It's called the Green Drinks Garden because it'll only grow plants used to make spirits, wine and beer.

"This garden is laid out geographically by where these plants were first brewed or distilled or fermented."

That vision came to life on Saturday and number of partners and supporters helped break ground and get a head start.

"We put plants in the ground today but not everything is planted, it's still a little early for annuals and tropical things," she said.

But Spangler said the garden is still fundraising to make the rest of the plan a reality.

"But the last piece of this puzzle is a nice patio so people can come out to enjoy the garden," she said.

To do that the garden is partnering with local breweries like Crafty Bastard, Black Horse Brewery and Elkmont Exchange to name a few. But now each location will donate part of the proceeds from certain beers to help the green drinks garden come to life.

That is a cause Spangler says is worth it.

"So providing a space where people can come outside and enjoy the gardens and nature is an important thing," she said.

The garden will host another fundraiser, the Botanical Brubilee, on April 27.