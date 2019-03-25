KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's newest hotel is open to guests.

The 9-story Marriott Hotel on Church Avenue is now booking guests. It's two separate hotels under one roof, both a Courtyard Marriott and a residence inn.

The space adds more than 130 rooms for busy weekends.

"Downtown is so vibrant now, because of the theatre district, the restaurants, the things to do, the dog park, Residence Inn takes pets, so you can come downtown, stay for the weekend, bring your pet, go to the dog park and go to festivities. We're excited to be part of it," General Manager Mike Sellge said.

The location will cater to a range of guests, whether you're staying for just a night -- or a few months.

