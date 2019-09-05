TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday that it doesn't expect to see new measles cases resulting from the original patient in the state.

"The investigation of this outbreak is ongoing and we are still monitoring some individuals identified as part of this contact investigation," said Tennessee Dept. of Health spokesperson Shelley Walker. "We no longer have concern about any new cases resulting from exposure to the initial patient."

There have been five confirmed case of measles in the state that are linked to a case in April where a man, with measles, reportedly traveled to Mississippi through Alabama and stopped at two locations in Clinton and Chattanooga on his way.

The state health department closed its measles hotline on Friday, May 3.