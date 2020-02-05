NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ROC United began in 2001 one after the September 11 attacks.

ROC stands for Restaurant Opportunities Center.

Now almost 19 years later, another unprecedented event in our history has made restaurant workers in Nashville create an affiliate of the non-profit, ROC Music City.

Brenda Waybrant is a member and has worked in restaurants in Nashville for the last eight years.

“We’ve helped with all the visitors and bringing the tourism industry to Nashville and all of that. And when COVID hits and everybody gets let go, they’re just like cool you can just file for unemployment, thanks so much. There’s no taking care of the people that helped make Nashville what Nashville is," she said.

Waybrant and others from ROC Music City say opening restaurants and bars serving food should be returned from the Mayor’s Phase One plans because they don’t believe it’s safe for them or customers to go back into dining spaces yet.

Waybrant says “restaurants are a communal experience. We go sit down, and we enjoy, and we relax, and we let our hair down and it’s hard to do that when you’re worried about, 'can I catch a virus and die when I’m sitting here and eating and you know as I’m working throughout my day?' And how do you eat with a mask on?”

She describes the small quarters some restaurant workers have to be in to make the dining experience a good one for the customer. Waybrant also gives the example of how a plate moves through transit in a restaurant.

The dishwasher washes it and gives the clean plate to the chef who puts the food on, then a runner brings the food out to the customer, who may touch the plate while eating, and it’s picked up by a busser at the end.

“We don’t have a body in place to oversee these guidelines that are being proposed, its up for every business to decide that so it’s up for every consumer to ask the hard questions themselves of what’s going to be safe and that’s a lot of what ifs,” Waybrant said.

One restaurant in Germantown isn’t even going to take the risk. Saint Stephen’s chef and owner RJ Cooper says they will not open in phase one and instead keep their business with to-go orders.

Cooper says, “We’re still in an ambiguous mode. We don’t know what we’re doing and to try to open a restaurant at this level, to try to do 25%, 50% occupancy with no bar doesn’t make sense. You still have to pay 100% of the bills.”

He says he’ll at least wait until he can open with a full bar.

“It might not be until the Fall.”

But his reasoning isn’t just financial, it’s all about providing the proper experience he wants people to have when eating at Saint Stephen.

“It’s the safety not only of our team but it’s the safety of the guests that come in. It’s a very weird kind of philosophy that you have to put together. You know we always look out for our team first because it’s the team that makes the restaurant. I don’t make the restaurant, it’s the people that work here that do. I come up with the concepts and I lead them and so forth, but they are the heart and soul of what this restaurant is about," he said.

News4 reached out to the Mayor’s office about ROC Music City’s concerns. They say both their office and the Metro Public Health Department “have heard from many residents who are concerned for health reasons about opening our economy too early and from those who want to open up sooner for economic reasons. As a reminder, we work closely with public health experts and community leaders from across the city to develop our phased reopening strategy. We invite everyone to visit covid19.nashville.gov to review the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville and provide their feedback, which may help to further inform our framework to safely get Nashvillians back to work.”

RELATED: What businesses opening in phase one of Knox County's plan need to know