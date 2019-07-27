MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It is one of Rob Dasher's worst memories.

Of being either 12 or 13 year old, and going to the Murfreesboro police department, accompanied by his mother, so he and his young brother Matthew could document claims of sexual abuse at the hands of former youth pastor at Bellwood Baptist Church, John Martin.

"The abuse happened, you know, all inside of the church. The back rooms of the church. Inside the private school. The gym. His private residence," Dasher said.

But those memories were from 15 years ago.

The Dasher's mother was dead, and they had no proof that the report ever existed.

Until Murfreesboro police combed through their old paper archive, and found it.

The report details what Dasher says happened, including claims that Martin touched he and his brother's private areas, and how he handed the young boy a camera.

"(Martin) gave me a camera to take a picture of my penis," Dasher said. "Him trying to teach me how to masturbate, had me help him masturbate. It happened all the time."

Nicole Simpson said she too was sexually abused by Martin.

When Martin was arrested earlier this month for the abuse of children in Lauderdale County, Alabama, Simpson and the brothers came to News4 Investigates with their claims of abuse.

But they knew all they had were their memories.

Those notes not only detail the children's claims, but also reads that police didn't have enough evidence to convict.

"Our voice is heard. Finally. 14, 15 years later," Simpson said.

It means there are now two pieces of documentation of what three children claimed in 2003.

After News4 Investigates brought our findings to Murfreesboro police, they reopened the case.

News4 repeated attempts to reach Martin's attorney were unsuccessful.