New temp taking scanners installed at Clinton High School

The scanners allow students to get their temperature taken by simply walking through a machine, as opposed to having a staff member do it.

CLINTON, Tennessee — Clinton High School is now using automatic temperature scanners to check students before they go to class.

Students can walk through the machine, rather than a staff member having to check each person.

Officials told 10News these automated systems are speeding up the check-in process for students.

"It can do 70 students per minute, It's an amazing thing, it was bought by the district they bought it for us. And we've used it, it worked great,"Jenkins