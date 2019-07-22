ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into legislation Monday the banning of declawing on cats.

New York is the first state to ban the practice.

"Declawing is a cruel and painful procedure that can create physical and behavioral problems for helpless animals, and today it stops," Governor Cuomo said. "By banning this archaic practice, we will ensure that animals are no longer subjected to these inhumane and unnecessary procedures."

Officials say declawing involves the removal of all or most of the last bone of each of the toes of the front feet, and tendons, nerves and ligaments that allow for normal function of the paw.

The law goes into effect immediately.