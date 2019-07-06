FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a newborn baby found alive inside of a plastic bag in the woods late Thursday night.

Authorities said they went to Daves Creek Road after a caller reportedly heard a baby crying around 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found the newborn baby girl in the woods.

Officials said they rendered first aid to the infant and immediately took the baby to a local hospital. Staff there unofficially named her India.

The baby is in good condition, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

"It is without doubt a divine intervention that this child was found," Freeman said at an afternoon press conference on Friday.

Freeman said the 911 call was especially fortunate. It came from a family that lived in one of the few homes in the neighborhood where the cries could be heard, and they had just returned from a vacation.

Forsyth County S.O.

"They discussed whether it was a wild animal - you don't anticipate hearing a crying baby in the woods," Freeman said. "Thank God they went out and investigated that, and immediately called 911."

The Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) was notified and is acting as the advocate for the infant while she's at the hospital.

The baby is racially described as white, according to authorities.

Investigators said they are working to find the infant's mother.

If anyone knows a woman that was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this newborn please contact Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087.

MORE TRENDING STORIES |

How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

The 10-year-old was starved to death and then burned