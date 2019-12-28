NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport pizza restaurant is giving back and filling up plates this holiday season. The eatery gave out more than 500 free meals on Christmas.

The idea sprouted all because the owner didn't want people to be alone during the holidays.

The owner of Milano's Pizza & Family Buffet in Cocke County is known to the customers as Budi.

"The food here is very good, but the people are as good if not better than the food, so it's a very homey feeling to it," one customer, Keith Phildius, said.

For four years, Budi has opened up his shop on Christmas to give food to people in the community.

"I want them to come here and feel loved and have a decent meal," Budi said, smiling.

RELATED: 'The Dam Store' feeds more than 200 people for Christmas

The customers who came to eat said it felt like a big family table that day. Strangers sat next to strangers and left as family.

Budi said he does it so no one has to be alone on the holiday.

"I don't want anybody left behind because not everybody has a family to go like, you know, they feel love," Budi explained.

Tables and plates were filled, and volunteers came in for the day to help out so Budi's staff could have the day off.

"Our main job was to let people know that they're not alone out there," volunteer Joseph Kapileo said.

Budi loves giving back to the community that took him under its wing after moving here from Indonesia.

"He's not just there for the buck, he's there for people and that's what I love about him," customer Barbara Baker said.

"It feel likes the greatest feeling I've ever been," Budi said. "You know, and it's been like I did something that make people smile, you know. Smile in their face, you know."

If you've passed by but have never been in, Baker has a few words for you.

"You're missing out on something wonderful," Baker urged. "That's all I can say. You're missing out on the good stuff."

Milano's also gives out free meals to teachers and school staff on the third Thursday of every month.

In the past, Budi has given back to hurricane victims, Gatlinburg wildfire victims and local clubs.

Milano's Pizza & Family Buffet is located at 465 W Broadway Street in Newport, Tennessee.

RELATED: Newport is revitalizing its downtown, aiming to change negative perception of city