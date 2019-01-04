PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Breaking news: Kanye West is not buying Dollywood.

A post that's circulating around East Tennessee and the internet this morning is claiming the opposite, though, as an April Fools' joke.

"This morning, it was confirmed that Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment have reached an agreement to sell the Dollywood theme park to rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West," the post from Pigeon Forge TN Guide on its website claimed.

What, exactly, did Kanye allegedly want to call it? Yeezywood.

The post continued to claim that Kanye posted to Twitter about the acquisition, with a screenshot of his tweet saying "Y'all ready for YEEZYWOOD???"

But...

"ye's" account hasn't tweeted since January 1, so that screenshot of a tweet? Yeah, not real either.

Supposedly, the park was going to transition in Spring of 2020, and even cited the Knoxville News Sentinel as where they got the $130 million figure for what West paid for the park.

It then went on to say that Dolly decided to sell the park to West because she's "no spring chicken anymore" but instead "more of an autumn turkey" and would use the funds from the sale to support her Imagination Library.

The post had plenty of more fun with the wild tall tale and all the details of the "new park", which you can read here.

But for those who read to the very end? Well, you were rewarded with the knowledge that it was, in fact, an April Fools' joke.

"For the latest updates, don’t check back here. This entire story has been an April Fools’ Day joke! You can breathe a big sigh of relief; Dolly Parton has no plans to sell Dollywood to Kanye West (or any other celebrities)," the post said.

