SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. — A Morgan County Schools bus was hit by a logging truck’s trailer on Highway 329 as it was on its way to Sunbright School, Keith Duncan, the district’s transportation director, told 10News on Monday.

12 children were on the bus at the time, but no one was injured. The trailer hit the front of the school bus, Duncan said.

The accident happened at about 7:40 a.m. EST.

Duncan said the driver of the logging truck was issued a citation for crossing over the yellow line.

