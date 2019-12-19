NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fire department HAZMAT crews responded to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison and have determined that no substance has been found. Multiple people were reported sick in the incident, including a guard and an inmate.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center was notified to set up a containment area for arriving patients so patients don't contaminate the emergency room.

Vanderbilt said three people were taken to the hospital to be decontaminated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.