Fall decided to arrive late for Tennessee, but once it did it sped into overdrive! It sounds like Mother Nature might be keeping things a bit more predictably average for us this winter, though.

At least, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

"A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter," they report.

For December through February, all of Tennessee is expected to see completely average winter temperatures and precipitation levels. However -- it's looking like the northern and western parts of the country will see above-average temperatures, making for a milder winter for most.

In addition, El Nino could be in place by late fall to early winter, meaning it may bring warmer -- and drier -- conditions north.

If nothing else, the Winter Outlook says no part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this year ... so I guess there's that!

Meteorologist Todd Howell and the 10Weather team is working hard to evaluate this data -- and will give their annual winter outlook by the end of October, so stay tuned!

