CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks Beaches, a popular website just named North Carolina as this year's best state for a summer road trip.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 33 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn.

Their data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.

WalletHub ranked North Carolina in at number one with a total score of 57.57 -- pretty good!

Costs rank scored a 9, safety rank scored a 30 and activities rank scored an 8.

To calculate the total score, Wallethub factored in average gas prices, maximum toll costs, the average cost of car repairs, lowest price of three-star hotel rooms, price of camping and lodging units per capita.

Comparatively, Rhode Island -- coming in last -- had a score a 39.2.

ROAD TRIP IDEAS:

Now that we know North Carolina is ranked #1 for best road trips in the country, let's look at some places we can go and what we can do in each location!

Outer Banks

The Outer Banks are barrier islands off the coast of the U.S. state of North Carolina, separating the Atlantic Ocean from the mainland. Their open-sea beaches, state parks and shipwreck diving sites make them a popular holiday destination.

Things to do

Visit several historic lighthouses or walk the nature preserve and recreation park.

Corolla

Corolla is a village on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, between Currituck Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Historic Corolla Park is home to Currituck Beach Lighthouse, with sea views and history exhibits



Things to do

Watch the Corolla wild horses roam on the Outer Banks

Wilmington

Known as a gateway to Cape Fear Coast beaches like Wrightsville, with its strong surf and long boardwalk.

Things to do

Take a tour of a museum on a WWII battleship or visit the Airlie Gardens -- a massive garden with flowers and lakes.

Charlotte

Charlotte is a major city and commercial hub in North Carolina. Its modern city center (Uptown) is home to the Levine Museum of the New South, which explores post–Civil War history in the South, and hands-on science displays at Discovery Place.

Things to do

Take the kids to a day of fun at Carowinds, a sprawling theme park with water rides, or the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a river rafting and outdoor adventure theme park.

Blue Ridge Mountains

The Blue Ridge Mountains are a physiographic province of the larger Appalachian Mountains range.



Contributing information from Google.

