x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

news

North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series.
Credit: AP
Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race

DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series. 

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace that read: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’

 The post was removed by midday Thursday.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: NASCAR releases photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

RELATED: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on 'an emotional few days'

RELATED: 'That was a cowardly act and they fear you' | Bubba Wallace's mother opens up after noose found in garage

RELATED: Bubba Wallace responds after FBI says noose found in stall there as early as Oct. 2019

RELATED: VERIFY: FBI determines Bubba Wallace not target of hate crime