KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Northshore Drive has finally reopened to traffic on Monday. It had been closed since unprecedented flooding on Feb. 23.

The road had been closed at Town Center Blvd., right off of Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Town Center. Crews were cleaning up sitting water on the road last week, and began 24-hour pumping late Thursday afternoon.

People living in one Northshore neighborhood were trapped by flooding but made the best of the situation as they waited for waters to recede. One resident said he boated over to Kroger. Other neighbors said they threw a block party.

The neighborhood was able to reopen on Feb. 28.

