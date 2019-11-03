KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Northshore Drive will reopen to traffic in both directions on Monday, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in a tweet. It had been closed since unprecedented flooding on Feb. 23.

The road was open to eastbound traffic as of 8:20 a.m. in Knox County, Nagi said in the tweet, and would reopen to westbound traffic later Monday morning.

The right lane will remain closed, though, due to standing water at Thunderhead Road. Once that water recedes, the rest of the road will open, he said.

The road had been closed at Town Center Blvd., right off of Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Town Center. Crews were cleaning up sitting water on the road last week, and began 24-hour pumping late Thursday afternoon.

People living in one Northshore neighborhood were trapped by flooding but made the best of the situation as they waited for waters to recede. One resident said he boated over to Kroger. Other neighbors said they threw a block party.

The neighborhood was able to reopen on Feb. 28.

