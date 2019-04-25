SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Northview Academy student has been charged with harassment after a threat involving a firearm was allegedly made on social media.

The male student, 14, was taken into custody Wednesday evening. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said he was charged with intimidation/harassment after reportedly threatening to shoot up the school.

Investigators from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevierville Police Department and the Sevier County School System worked together to investigate.

"As a precaution, extra members from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevierville Police Department, and the Sevier County School System will be on hand to enhance the security measures already in place at the Northview Academy."