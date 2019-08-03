SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — If you need a job, the Tennessee Smokies are hiring and hosting a job fair this weekend.

The fair is at Smokies Stadium on Friday, March 8 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Among the jobs that will be displayed are:

box office workers

ticket scanners

group area attendants

cleaning crew

porters

kids zone

ushers

first aid

GoTeez Locker Room sales associates

cashiers

cooks

servers

stand runners

warehouse runners

picnic attendants

rally crew promotional team

grounds crew

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen is in search of servers and cooks.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair.

According to the release, most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch.

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019.