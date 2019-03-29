GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the dates this week for the parking lottery for its annual synchronous firefly event at Elkmont.

The spectacular natural event typically happens during a two week period in June depending on when the fireflies arrive and begin to hit their peak.

During the shuttle operating period, a parking pass is required for evening access to the Sugarlands Visitor Center parking area and the firefly shuttle to the Elkmont viewing area, according to the National Park Services.

People hoping to attend the annual spectacle are asked to submit their name to the lottery for parking passes on the Recreation.gov Firefly Event page on the last week of April.

The lottery for vehicle passes opens Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The link is not visible at this time because the lottery is not open.

All lottery applicants will be notified that their application was successful and are awarded vehicle parking confirmation or unsuccessful that they're not awarded parking confirmation.

Only 1,800 passes are roughly available, and each year far more people apply to receive one than are readily available.

A composite photograph shows 90 seconds of lightning bug flashes at Molly Branch Fireflies in Corryton.

According to NPS, during the lottery application, you must choose to apply for a regular vehicle parking pass or large vehicle parking pass.

New in 2019, lottery winners will be charged a $25 reservation fee to help cover the cost of awarding the passes, viewing supplies, and nightly personnel to manage the viewing opportunity at Sugarlands Visitor Center and Elkmont.

A $2 (cash only) round-trip, per-person fee will be collected when boarding the shuttle at Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Elkmont is one of the few places in the world where you can see the Photinus carolinus, the special kind of firefly that flashes in sync.

The event has become so popular over the years that the park has had to take steps to limit the number of people that could view the fireflies each night.

Questions about the lottery can be found here.