OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Federal Aviation Administration has given the conditional approval for the proposed Oak Ridge Airport.

The general aviation airport would be for private and corporate planes only. It would be located on the former K-25 site.

In a letter to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, the FAA said it reviewed the airport layout plan and accepts the plan under certain conditions.

That includes a 5,000-foot-long, 75-foot-wide runway, and taxiway.

The airport authority said it already is planning for those dimensions.