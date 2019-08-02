OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In honor of Black History Month, the Oak Ridge Museum is showcasing an exhibit that focuses on African-American life during the Manhattan Project.

The photography exhibit illustrates the contributions African-Americans made to the project during the 1940s.

The museum says the exhibit honors those who changed the course of history, despite living through a time of discrimination.

All of the photographs were taken by James Edward Westcott, who was one of the few people allowed to have a camera in Oak Ridge during The Manhattan Project.

Museum Historian David Hackett says though the photos weren't officially taken by order of The Manhattan Project, they are significant.

"They document the community which gives us some of the best history of The Manhattan Project that exist," Hackett said.

The exhibit will be open every Friday and Saturday this month.