Oak Ridge PD investigates deadly hit-and-run

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the 300-block of Oak Ridge Turnpike between Brussels Road and Bogola Road.

Officials said the call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lane closures on Oak Ridge Turnpike should be expected for the next two hours.

Traffic is being redirected around the scene while the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim won’t be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.

No other information can be released at this time.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.