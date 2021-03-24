Oak Ridge rallies around former football player

Johnny Stewart was injured after being involved in a "terrible, freak accident," now Oak Ridge is doing its best to help him and his family.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge community came together this week to support one of their own, former football player Johnny Stewart, in his time of need. As of Tuesday night, more than 10,000 dollars was raised on a GoFundMe page organized by family friend Emily Phillips.

"That, to me, is incredible and it speaks to our community and how, we rally behind each other, and truly take care of each other when the need arises," Phillips said.

On the GoFundMe page, Stewart is said to be in critical care at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a "terrible, freak accident," in Murfreesboro, where he's a student at Middle Tennessee State.

"He was involved in an accidental shooting," Phillips said.

Fortunately for friends and family, Phillips said he is in much better shape. The family has a message for those that have been so supportive.