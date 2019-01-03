SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has temporarily closed Parkway northbound at the Sevierville/Pigeon Forge city limits to conduct an investigation into an overnight officer-involved shooting in Sevierville.

Just after 4 a.m., Sevierville Police said officers deployed spike strips in the northbound lanes of the Parkway to stop a driver that wasn't slowing down for officers.

Southbound traffic on Parkway/Apple Valley Road is being rerouted through IHop, according to SPD. Northbound traffic is being rerouted to Fox Road.

Please use alternate routes. While traffic is being rerouted to adjacent streets, delays should be expected, especially as traffic increases later Friday morning.

The TBI said no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI Agents were requested to investigate by 4th District Attorney General James Dunn. The TBI said it will provide additional information later Friday morning as agents are able to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.