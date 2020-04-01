OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — As Officer Jerry Singleton's family looks back at old photos, they remember his love.

"I never went a day wondering if I was loved," his son, Corey Singleton, said.

But for 30 years it was his dedication that stood out.

"He's been wearing a badge and a gun since I can remember," Corey Singleton.

RELATED: Kingston Police Sgt. returns to work after being hit by DUI suspect

RELATED: Kingston PD Sgt. 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by suspect

RELATED: Fairfield Glade officer died during his shift of natural causes

He went back, even when that dedication nearly killed him.

We first met Officer Singleton back in 2017. He was just home from the hospital.

"I'm laying there looking up at the rain clouds and I know it was pretty bad," he told 10News at the time.

While conducting traffic stop, a suspected drunk driver sped off, running over his leg.

"There's a loud pop and you can actually hear the bone break," he said.

But even from his recovery bed, Singleton said the injury wasn't going to keep him down.

And it didn't

"He never questioned that," his son said. "He knew that giving up was not an option."

Six months later, he was back on the job.

"Still not 100 percent, but if you ask some of the guys in the building they'll tell you I've never been 100 percent," he laughed at the time.

"He loved helping people," he son said.

Officer Jerry Singleton died New Years Eve, just minutes after starting his shift. Doctors suspect it was a blood clot in his lung.

"I will remember him as my best friend," Corey Singleton said.

A 30-year veteran of a half-dozen East Tennessee departments nearly sidelined once, he died on duty as an officer in Fairfield Glade.

His family in blue will come together to remember him at services this weekend that will include an honor guard, a missing man flyover formation, and involve officers from as far away as Memphis.