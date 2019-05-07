STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — A truck went off the road and crashed into a power pole at Old Dandridge Pike on Friday, closing SR 139 at Westford Road, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Old Dandridge Pike or State Route 139 at Westford Drive isn't expected to reopen until midnight, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Old Dandridge Pike expected to remain closed until midnight on 7/6.

TDOT Smartway

The downed power lines closed part of that road, and the truck has damage.

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash, or if anyone has been injured.

Mark Nagi

As of 11:37 a.m. on Friday, KUB Outage maps indicated 490 people were without power because of the crash. They estimate it could take until 5:30 p.m. for power to be restored.

