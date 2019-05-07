STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — A truck went off the road and crashed into a power pole at Old Dandridge Pike on Friday, closing SR 139 at Westford Drive, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Old Dandridge Pike or State Route 139 at Westford Drive reopened at 10 p.m., a couple hours ahead of its projected midnight time frame, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Old Dandridge Pike expected to remain closed until midnight on 7/6.

TDOT Smartway

The downed power lines closed part of that road, and the truck was damaged.

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Mark Nagi

As of 11:37 a.m. on Friday, KUB Outage maps indicated 490 people were without power because of the crash.

