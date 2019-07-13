CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and three injured after a single car crash in Claiborne County early Saturday morning.



That's according to Tennessee Highway Patrol, who said 22-year-old Charles Gibbons was driving on Forge Ridge road near Harrogate when the car went off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and went airborne before rolling through the intersection of Forge Ridge Road and Patterson Road.



According to a report, Gibbons had been drinking and was not wearing a seat belt.



The three other passengers including a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old Christian Helton were injured in the crash.



The extent of their injures are unknown.