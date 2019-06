A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hawkins County on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Mark Mullins, 52, of Rogersville was killed at 171 Austin Mill Road in Rogersville a little before 9:15 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said he was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Austin Mill Road when it struck an SUV in the center of the road.

The also said the damage was so intense that they could not verify what model of motorcycle he had been driving.