One Knoxville bar owner's fight against the 10 p.m. curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richard Lawhorn, owner of Billiards and Brews is making his case on why they continue to break the city's 10 p.m. curfew.



"You can't take a recommendation and turn it into law, it is a recommendation and that's what I intend to prove" said Lawhorn.



For him, he says it’s not about defying the law.



"It's important to stand up for the employees so they can pay their bills and they can take care of their kids - you need to stand up for your rights, for your constitutional rights," Lawhorn said.



But, LMU constitutional law professor Stuart Harris disagrees.



"The board of health regulations are completely constitutional…The legislator of Tennessee has delegated emergency powers to the governor he then has issued emergency orders including serval over the past 6 months which specially authorize local public health departments to issue binding regulations" said Harris.



The city amended its original complaint adding more citations and a disorderly charge for an incident outside of the bar that left one person dead.