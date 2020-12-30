One Knoxville bar owner's fight against the 10 p.m. curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richard Lawhorn, owner of Billiards and Brews is making his case on why they continue to break the city's 10 p.m. curfew.
"You can't take a recommendation and turn it into law, it is a recommendation and that's what I intend to prove" said Lawhorn.
For him, he says it’s not about defying the law.
"It's important to stand up for the employees so they can pay their bills and they can take care of their kids - you need to stand up for your rights, for your constitutional rights," Lawhorn said.
But, LMU constitutional law professor Stuart Harris disagrees.
"The board of health regulations are completely constitutional…The legislator of Tennessee has delegated emergency powers to the governor he then has issued emergency orders including serval over the past 6 months which specially authorize local public health departments to issue binding regulations" said Harris.
The city amended its original complaint adding more citations and a disorderly charge for an incident outside of the bar that left one person dead.
While upping the suspension from 45 days to at least 75, Lawhorn says that's unfair.
"You can't change the rules in the middle of it because you don't like what I'm doing" Lawhorn said.
He says he has no plans of changing what he’s doing now.
"To Continuing what I'm doing, to continuing operating business, I'm going to stand up for the people that work for me and I'm going to stand up for the rights of the people of this town and I plan on going to court to prove this" said Lawhorn
Lawhorn believes he has a strong case, he also says when all of this is done -- he may run for city of Knoxville mayor.