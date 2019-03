KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — West View Elementary was briefly without power Friday morning due to a downed pole, officials at KUB said.

Power was restored as of 8:45 a.m., KUB said.

The outage occurred after a pole fell over Middlebrook Pike near Glenn Avenue.

KUB has closed one lane of Middlebrook Pike while crews work to fix the pole.

