A person is dead after a two car accident in Strawberry Plains on Wednesday night.

That happened at 5824 Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Lane.

In a tweet, Rural Metro Fire said their department and Knox County Rescue was cutting victims from the vehicles at 11:07 p.m.

A few minutes later, they posted a sad update.

"Unfortunately we have one confirmed fatality in the accident on Strawberry Plains Pike," the tweet read.