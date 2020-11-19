One person dead after crash on Western Avenue

The passenger of a KIA Forte was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person died after a two-car crash at Western Avenue on Wednesday night.

Around 11:05 p.m. KPDA officers responded to a two-car crash with injuries at Western Avenue at Ailor Avenue.

After preliminary investigations, officials believe a Chevy Silverado trying to turn onto Ailor Avenue collided with a KIA Forte as it entered the intersection.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to UTMC with serious, non life-threatening injuries.