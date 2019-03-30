Four people including a juvenile have been taken into custody in connection to a shooting on Cedarpark Lane in West Knox County over the weekend.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Friday and said the investigation continued on for several hours.

Officers said a victim was taken to UT Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released.

Rashad T. Copeland and Adonis R. Reynolds were charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Copeland's bond has been set for $175,000. Reynolds was set at $350,000.

The fourth suspect was taken into custody during the sheriff's office news conference around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Their information has not been released yet.

The juvenile information will not be released at this time.

Original story:

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on a Cedar Bluff street overnight.

KCSO said it happened on Cedarpark Lane on the street. Knox County dispatch said the call came in at 12:53 a.m. from the 9100 block of the street.

One victim was taken to UT Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, KCSO said. The sheriff's office said it did not know the person's condition or release any information about them.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to KCSO. Deputies said they have not found a suspect.

KCSO said it's in the preliminary part of its investigation and will release more information when it can. 10News will update this story when that information is available.