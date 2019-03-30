The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person on a Cedar Bluff street overnight.

KCSO said it happened in the 9100 block Cedar Park Lane on the street. Knox County dispatch said the call came in at 12:53 a.m. Several units are on the scene.

One victim was taken to UT Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, KCSO said. The sheriff's office said it did not know the person's condition or release any information about them.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to KCSO. Deputies said they have not found the suspect.

KCSO said it's in the preliminary part of its investigation and will release more information when it can. 10News will update this story when that information is available.