A man has serious injuries after a shooting in East Knoxville Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the scene where they found a male shooting victim shortly after 5 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Chestnut Street.

The victim has serious injuries and was taken to UT Medical Center, according to a release from KPD.

KPD's violent crimes unit is investigating the cause of the shooting.

Police ask if anyone knows the circumstances of this shooting to leave an anonymous tip at KPD's Crime and Drug Hotline at (865)-215-7212.