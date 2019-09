One person was wounded in a shooting in Fountain City on Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to the 500 block of Balsam Dr. for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found one victim, and responders took them to UT Medical Center, KPD said.

KPD did not release any other details about the victim or a possible suspect.

The KPD violent crimes unit is investigating the shooting. We will update this story as we get more information.