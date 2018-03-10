A middle school student died in a fiery school bus crash in southern Mesquite Wednesday afternoon, the school district confirmed.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student," Mesquite ISD wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. A district spokesperson also confirmed the death to WFAA.

Three children were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road in the Woodland Park area of southern Mesquite. Thirty-seven others on board were reunited with their parents at Terry Middle School.

"Kids were crying and stuff, they were trying to make it out," said Ramona Mitchell, 11, a Terry Middle School 6th grader who was on the bus. "I was struggling because I was scared that I would catch on fire."

Mitchell said her seatbelt made it difficult to escape the bus at first, but her seatmate helped her out.

Update: 37 children were taken to Terry Middle School to be reunited with their parents. Three children were taken to Children's Hospital with minor injuries. Community members, MISD employees and first responders acted quickly & risked their own lives to save these children. 1/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

We know these citizens saved many lives tonight and we are deeply moved by and thankful for their heroic acts. But it is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student. 2/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Out of respect for the privacy of that child's family, that is all we will confirm at this time. We ask for continued prayers for this family, the Terry Middle School family and our entire MISD community. 3/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

A cause of the crash was under investigation. Investigators said power lines above the crash site may have been the cause of the fire. Aerial images of the crash site showed smoke coming from the charred bus and the rear emergency door open.

Two fire engines and multiple ambulances were at the scene.

It is with profound sadness that I speak to you this evening. A Mesquite ISD bus from Terry Middle School was involved in a singular vehicle accident. We do not have confirmations of all the details as Mesquite first responders are currently attending to the scene. 1/3 — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Their first priority is to ensure that they have secured the area & transported the children involved. We can confirm that at least one person has been taken to the hospital & the students who were on the bus are being taken to Terry Middle School to reunite with their parents. — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

Principal Kelley Prewitt and counselors are on campus and available at this time. My prayers — and the prayers of our Mesquite ISD family — are with the students and families affected.



— Mesquite Superintendent Dr. Vroonland — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

The student who died has not been identified.

Three Mesquite police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after rescuing students from the burning bus, said a police spokesman.

