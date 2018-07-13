Editor's note: The video above is from the original story in 2017.

One year after a Roseville photographer helped transform six newborns into adorable Disney princesses, the babies have been reunited for a second photo shoot in new Disney attire.

The magical photo shoot is very similar to the one in 2017, which featured the infants, all under 2 weeks old at the time, dressed as Jasmine, Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, Snow White, and Ariel.

Going viral was never part of the initial plan, but that's what happened when Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits in Roseville, California, submitted photos in 2017 from a special newborn shoot to Babble, Disney's premiere parenting and lifestyle site.

Marie was inspired by her own love for Disney. She also felt sentimental about her own two daughters getting older.

"I had a vision in my head of how it had to be," Marie said in 2017. "Maybe people can see how much feeling I put into these images."

One year later, her new photo is going viral again with over 6,000 interactions and 11,000 shares on her Facebook post.

