KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is clarifying its rules ahead of Saturday's PrideFest, after it says it sent an email with language that discouraged participants from engaging with protesters.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the organization wrote, "While engagement with protestors is not encouraged, it is permissible as long as it does not include physical contact, stopping/slowing the progress of the parade route, or obstruction of festival access and activities. Individuals will only be removed for engagement of protestors when state laws or city ordinances are violated."

10News spoke to Knox Pride President Jen Green on Thursday.

"Yes, you can engage with the protesters, we prefer that you not, you're giving them, you're feeding into what they want, however, you won't be removed if you say something to them," Green said.

Some participants said they agree with the organization's request.

"We want to celebrate and/or protest whatever may be happening in the LGBTQ community, but we don't need to engage them and give them what they want," Gary Elgin said.

In a separate post, the organization wrote a parade coordinator was stepping down. His post references the email, for which he apologizes, and reads in part, "The intent was to make sure that everyone knew we were taking every precaution to keep everyone safe and to get everyone ready to celebrate pride."

The post also says he served with the organization for 11 years, and helped Pride grow from 3,000 attendees to more than 35,000.

Green said, "it's highly unfortunate," and "his presence will be missed."

Knox Pride lists some security rules on its website, some of which include which items you can and can't bring. It says you can't bring outside alcohol, beach umbrellas or weapons, but it says you can bring purses, strollers and small umbrellas.

Green said those who are walking in the parade need a wristband this year. Green said there are points of entry for the grounds near the Coliseum, and there will be security.

"We're trying to provide the safest space possible for them to come and enjoy themselves and be themselves, we encourage that, please do," Green said. "This event is about love. This event is about celebration."

The Facebook post also requests signs "be appropriate for viewers of all ages." It states, "The previously issued statement about family-oriented advertising has been removed from the parade terms and conditions and will be replaced by amended verbiage following board review. Due to the parade and festival being open to the public our ask regarding signage is that it be appropriate for viewers of all ages; free of obscenity and/or graphic imagery. Signage representing organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood are permitted as long as they meet this requirement."