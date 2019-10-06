MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Update 4 p.m.:

Investigators have identified the father and his 8-year-old son who died Monday in what investigators are said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

James Reagan, 38, and Clark Reagan, 8, were found in their Savannah Village Home around 9:30 a.m., according to Maryville Police.

Police said they were called to the home after a home inspector, scheduled to inspect the home for a pending sale, called in a fire.

When crews arrived, Maryville Fire broke through a locked door of the home and found a small fire inside a bedroom along with a heavy smell of gasoline, according to a release from Maryville Police.

In the bedroom, firefighters found the father and son in the bed with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Blount Memorial, where police said the father was pronounced dead about an hour later. The child was taken to UT Medical Center, where he died around noon.

The mother and father were separated, according to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp.

Both bodies will be taken to the UT Forensic Center for autopsies, Crisp said.

"We join our community in sending our thoughts and prayers to this family and all who know and love them," Maryville Police said in a press release.

Clark went to Foothills Elementary, according to Maryville City Schools. His father was also a first-grade teacher there.

Maryville Schools released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"As released by our police department earlier this afternoon, a Maryville father and son passed this morning in a terrible tragedy. Words cannot express our overwhelming sense of devastation and grief. We know the media will have many questions, so we are confirming that the two involved were, in fact, a teacher and a student in the Maryville school district. Names will be released by the family in the hours and days ahead. Our hearts are also broken for our colleague, friend, and the loving mother of this young victim. Parents of children who attend Foothills Elementary who feel their student(s) would benefit from counseling services are invited to join us between 9 a.m. and noon, tomorrow (June 11), in the library at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate (835 Montgomery Lane, Maryville, TN)."

Original story 11:39 a.m.:

Maryville Police investigators responded to a house fire in the Savannah Park Drive area Monday morning.

Investigators tell 10News the home, which appears to be for sale, is east of Old Niles Ferry Road.

Crews were called to the home around 10 a.m. after an inspector was conducting a home inspection and noticed smoke, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.

When police and fire arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames, went inside and found two males. Both were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital but their names, ages, and conditions have not been released.

A firearm was also involved in the situation but it's unclear how, according to Maryville Police.

Investigators were still on scene as of 12:30 p.m. Monday working to determine the cause of the fire and figuring out what else needed to be investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.