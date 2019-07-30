Weeks after their final paychecks bounced, out of work miners in an eastern Kentucky town are trying a desperate move to get payment for their labor.

Blackjewel Mining filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of July and said they would need about $6 million to pay employees. Hundreds of people were affected and paychecks for the last pay period bounced. Miners and their families have been struggling to make ends meet despite many organizations working to help.

Protesters, mainly miners and their families, have camped out on the train tracks near Cumberland to block coal trains from passing. The miners have organized in a Facebook group where they are posting videos of their camp out.

As they waited, the protestors have tried to pass the time. Families set up cornhole boards and tents as music played in the background. Fathers, like miner Shane Smith, danced with their young daughters on the tracks. Smith and his fiancee Jennifer just had a baby earlier this month and the loss of his job has been a nightmare.

"It’s a struggle. I’m on medical leave from my job and he’s going on six weeks with no income. It’s hard. No parent should ever be put in a situation to where they feel this way. Do you pay your car payment to keep it from being repossessed or pay the electric bill to keep your lights on? I pray for us & the other families dealing with the same struggles," Jennifer told LEX 18.

Kentucky State Police in Harlan say they have not been contacted by CSX railroad officials nor have they issued any citations or made any arrests. LEX 18 has reached out to CSX for comment.