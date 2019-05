HARTFORD, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer that overturned on I-40 E in Cocke County near Hartford early Wednesday morning has continued to cause delays on the roadway, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The tractor-trailer was carrying recycled cardboard, which was spread across the road when it crashed.

TDOT

The highway is down to one lane each way, TDOT said.

Mark Nagi / TDOT

Crews are currently working to remove the cardboard debris. TDOT expects it to be cleared by 12 p.m.